Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Price Down 12.7%

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) shares fell 12.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.70. 712,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,682,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $114.32 million, a PE ratio of 117.80 and a beta of 0.26.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.27 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 0.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.21% of Atlantic American worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

