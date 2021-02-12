Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Trading Up 8.6%

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME)’s share price was up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $5.71. Approximately 2,250,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 4,452,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $116.56 million, a PE ratio of 117.80 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $46.27 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Atlantic American worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.