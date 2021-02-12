Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.65

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.65 and last traded at $59.40, with a volume of 71107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.98.

ATLKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DNB Markets raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

The company has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.60.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas Copco AB will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

