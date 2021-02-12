ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.32 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will report $122.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.94 million. ATN International posted sales of $112.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year sales of $453.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $453.41 million to $454.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $507.66 million, with estimates ranging from $484.01 million to $531.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ATN International.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ATN International from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of ATN International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ATN International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of ATNI stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.42. 16,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,450. ATN International has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $79.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.09 million, a PE ratio of -227.10 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ATN International in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ATN International by 199.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in ATN International by 34.9% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in ATN International by 122.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ATN International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

