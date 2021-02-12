Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Down 95.5% in January

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the January 14th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AUSI opened at $0.40 on Friday. Aura Systems has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

About Aura Systems

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines. It offers patented mobile power solutions, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications; and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in the telecommunications, utilities, public works, construction, catering, and oil and gas industries, as well as emergency/rescue and recreational vehicles.

