AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives $65.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of AN stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $78.00. 3,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. AutoNation has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $79.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $7,588,229.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 15,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $991,265.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,086.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,288 shares of company stock worth $10,594,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 7,502.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,304 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 30.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,358,000 after acquiring an additional 390,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,548,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,985,000 after acquiring an additional 19,773 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,646,000 after purchasing an additional 238,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,581,000 after purchasing an additional 122,314 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

