AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.02

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.02 and traded as high as $3.68. AutoWeb shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 387,507 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoWeb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 4,860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 50,350 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.