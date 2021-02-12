AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mirova acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $2.36 on Friday, reaching $1,148.06. 3,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,094. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,210.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,182.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.72 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $147,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total transaction of $842,756.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

