Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avalara from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Avalara in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.56.

Avalara stock traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,861. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.89 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $185.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.14.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.49, for a total transaction of $152,317.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,337.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $432,743.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,237 shares of company stock worth $41,779,662 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 665.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

