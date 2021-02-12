Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $174.65 on Friday. Avalara has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $185.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.14. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -272.89 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Avalara news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $59,820.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,238.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.49, for a total transaction of $152,317.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,779 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,337.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 252,237 shares of company stock worth $41,779,662. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.56.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

