Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE AVLR opened at $174.65 on Friday. Avalara has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $185.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.49, for a total value of $152,317.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,337.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $588,411.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,640.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,237 shares of company stock worth $41,779,662 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.56.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.