Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $185.08 and last traded at $184.55, with a volume of 31678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $179.14.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVLR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.56.

In related news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $59,820.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,238.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.49, for a total transaction of $152,317.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,337.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,237 shares of company stock valued at $41,779,662. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 665.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Avalara in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.58 and its 200-day moving average is $149.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara Company Profile (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

