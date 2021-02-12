Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,989 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $25,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 601,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,346,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,871,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,409,000 after buying an additional 505,034 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,875,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $37.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.71. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $37.63.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

