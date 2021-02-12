Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,607 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 386.9% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $35.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

