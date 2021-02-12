Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Deere & Company stock opened at $314.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $98.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $318.27.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,123.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

