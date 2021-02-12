Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,126 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $164,326,000 after buying an additional 27,941 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $1,168,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 27,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 69.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE stock opened at $143.54 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

