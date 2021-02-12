Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 263 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

Shares of NVDA opened at $610.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $532.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $610.89. The company has a market capitalization of $377.61 billion, a PE ratio of 99.84, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

