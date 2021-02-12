Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $33.39 and last traded at $32.67, with a volume of 28743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

AVYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

In other Avaya news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avaya by 20.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the third quarter worth $44,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the third quarter worth $395,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Avaya by 28,311.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,392,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after buying an additional 1,387,270 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.57 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

