Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.05-3.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9-2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion.Avaya also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.05-$3.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVYA. BWS Financial increased their target price on Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avaya to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Get Avaya alerts:

NYSE AVYA opened at $32.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. Avaya has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.72.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avaya will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avaya news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.