AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ RCEL traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.33. 5,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,828. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20. AVITA Medical has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $547.71 million, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

