Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $744,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,046,000 after purchasing an additional 259,580 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,075,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,328,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 401,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 59,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 24,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 21,076 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

