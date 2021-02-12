Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $179.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $129.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $203.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

