Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) PT Lowered to $5.80 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.90 to $5.80 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:MYAGF opened at $3.66 on Monday. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.03.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

