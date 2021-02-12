Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aytu BioScience had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 32.73%.

Aytu BioScience stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,865. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aytu BioScience has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

Get Aytu BioScience alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aytu BioScience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 1,333,334 shares of Aytu BioScience stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aytu BioScience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.