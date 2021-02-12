B. Riley Boosts SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Price Target to $7.50

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $4.50 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.89% from the stock’s current price.

SRAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of SRAX in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

SRAX stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. SRAX has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $6.44.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. SRAX had a negative net margin of 369.86% and a negative return on equity of 107.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SRAX will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SRAX by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

