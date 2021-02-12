Baader Bank Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) a €34.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G1A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €29.25 ($34.41).

ETR:G1A opened at €30.76 ($36.19) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.82. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of €33.70 ($39.65).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

