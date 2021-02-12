Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Director Alan B. Howe Acquires 2,000 Shares

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Director Alan B. Howe acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,045.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BW stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. The company has a market cap of $403.07 million, a P/E ratio of -64.58 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $7.94.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 57,696 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 239,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

