Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.26–0.26 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $566.3-566.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $549.43 million.Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.04-0.04 EPS.

Shares of BW stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 40,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.91 million, a PE ratio of -64.58 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $7.94.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20.

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 17,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 646,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,053.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,644. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 39,094 shares of company stock valued at $180,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.