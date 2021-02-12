Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) VP Kimberly K. Stoll Sells 3,363 Shares of Stock

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BMI opened at $106.12 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $109.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $112.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.32 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

