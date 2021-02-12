Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Raised to $350.00 at Barclays

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $190.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BIDU. Mizuho lifted their price target on Baidu from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.37.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $309.59 on Wednesday. Baidu has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $322.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.97. The firm has a market cap of $105.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 48.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

