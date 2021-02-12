Bailard Inc. Buys 1,639 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 438.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 88,582 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AAWW. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Shares of AAWW opened at $54.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.20. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $280,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,745.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,108 shares of company stock worth $3,009,000. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

