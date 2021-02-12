Bailard Inc. Has $266,000 Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 27.8% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 27,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.0% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 56,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 70.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 27.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 370,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after buying an additional 80,925 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

ZTO opened at $37.93 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.31. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $977.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.