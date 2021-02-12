Bailard Inc. Has $368,000 Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 299,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 276.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 224,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 165,217 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $1,978,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGO stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.15. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $47.97.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

