Bailard Inc. Raises Holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,626 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SmartFinancial worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the third quarter worth about $553,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 463,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 21.6% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 100,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 89.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $315.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.81.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

SmartFinancial Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

