Bailard Inc. Takes $293,000 Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,154,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,394 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 777.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 272,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,033,000 after buying an additional 241,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,020,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,156,000 after buying an additional 231,723 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 927.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 229,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,980,000 after buying an additional 206,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,766,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.59. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

In other news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.