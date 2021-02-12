Bailard Inc. Takes $326,000 Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,362,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,570 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,786,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,440,000 after purchasing an additional 482,848 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,444,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,380,000 after purchasing an additional 540,124 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,723,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,597,000 after purchasing an additional 24,745 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,689,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,164,000 after buying an additional 113,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $26.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on PEB. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.