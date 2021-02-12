Baker Tilly Financial LLC Buys Shares of 10,705 Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,075,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,837,000 after acquiring an additional 15,530 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 43,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $29.30.

