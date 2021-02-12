Baker Tilly Financial LLC Invests $341,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,216 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Masco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Masco by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 630,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

MAS stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

