Baker Tilly Financial LLC Invests $356,000 in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

