Baker Tilly Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 5,574 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,676,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,989 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,160,000 after purchasing an additional 629,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 127.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,540,000 after buying an additional 486,385 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,433,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 945,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,477,000 after buying an additional 390,965 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total transaction of $411,502.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $2,006,857.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,717 shares in the company, valued at $8,426,722.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,475 shares of company stock valued at $24,952,961 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

