Baker Tilly Financial LLC Takes Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWAN. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the third quarter worth $274,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SWAN opened at $33.04 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26.

