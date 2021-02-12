Balchem (BCPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $119.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.11. Balchem has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Balchem alerts:

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.