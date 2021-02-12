Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Position Increased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 138.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Balchem were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 4.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,960,000 after buying an additional 43,026 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Balchem by 35.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 23,447 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Balchem during the third quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 4.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 293,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Balchem during the third quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $119.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.99 and its 200-day moving average is $106.11. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.95.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

