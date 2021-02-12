Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BALY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bally’s from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.75.

Get Bally's alerts:

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.00 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $61.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.46.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Also, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $12,006,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,804 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,218. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,044,000.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.