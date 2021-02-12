Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Up 1,555.6% in January

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, an increase of 1,555.6% from the January 14th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 268.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 41,813 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth about $155,000.

Shares of NYSE BBDO opened at $4.25 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

