BancorpSouth Bank Buys 50,651 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,651 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises 0.9% of BancorpSouth Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Nutrien by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.18, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.346 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

