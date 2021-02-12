BancorpSouth Bank Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 295.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,382,536,000 after buying an additional 646,460 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,314,000 after buying an additional 427,694 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,861,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,585,000 after buying an additional 362,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,745,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In related news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $313.48. 10,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,522. The stock has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.56. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $318.27.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

