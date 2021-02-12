BancorpSouth Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,126 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.2% of BancorpSouth Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 8th. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $144.43. 50,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,372,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.08. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $408.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

