BancorpSouth Bank Makes New $3.71 Million Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,196 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

NIKE stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,313. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.97. The stock has a market cap of $225.12 billion, a PE ratio of 81.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

