BancorpSouth Bank Purchases 7,404 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 400.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in NetEase were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 401.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 540.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,172,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,322,000 after acquiring an additional 989,727 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in NetEase by 401.0% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 30,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day moving average of $96.45.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

